2017年 5月 3日

NYSE owner ICE reports higher first-quarter earnings

May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Wednesday reported a rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.

Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator rose to $502 million, or 84 cents per share, from $369 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York)
