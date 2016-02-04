版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 20:39 BJT

ICE reports higher fourth quarter earnings

NEW YORK Feb 4 Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by increased revenues from data fees, which offset a decline in transaction and clearing fees.

ICE, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, said it earned $370 million, or $3.29 a diluted share, compared with $288 million, or $2.54 a share a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Alden Bentley)

