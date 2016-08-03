ICE announces 5-for-1 stock split, $1 bln share buyback

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a 5-for-1 stock split and said it would buy back up to $1 billion in shares.
The company also reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from data services.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $357 million, or $2.98 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $283 million, or $2.54 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.