UPDATE 2-NYSE-owner ICE's profit rises as London calls

By John McCrank and Richa Naidu
Nov 1 Intercontinental Exchange Inc,
which saw a jump in profits in the latest quarter, is evaluating
opportunities to expand in Britain following the UK's vote to
leave the European Union, the head of the exchange and clearing
house operator said on Tuesday.
The owner of the New York Stock Exchange said recent
acquisitions helped drive a 12.4 percent increase in
third-quarter net income, to $344 million, or $2.86 per share,
from $306 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier.
ICE in December bought financial data firm Interactive Data
Corp (IDC) for $5.2 billion and energy software house Trayport
for $650 million. Those businesses contributed $261 million to
ICE's $1.1 billion in adjusted revenue during the quarter, up
32.1 percent from a year earlier.
ICE's future ownership of London-based Trayport is uncertain
after Britain's competition watchdog ruled last month that ICE
would have to sell the recently acquired firm to preserve
competition in the utility derivatives trading industry.
ICE said on Tuesday it would appeal the Competition and
Markets Authority's (CMA) decision, which it said relied largely
on the views of "conflicted third parties" and "a simplistic
assessment of market dynamics."
"We believe that CMA's decision under such a speculative and
vague theory is disproportionate and it would be a terrible
precedent for future merger and acquisition activities in
Europe," ICE Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Sprecher said on an
earnings conference call.
Sprecher said another development in Britain - the country's
vote to leave the EU, or "Brexit" - might present opportunities
for ICE. The exchange operator was in active talks with UK
officials on helping preserve London's role as a financial
center, he said.
The London Stock Exchange Group is seeking
regulatory approval for a planned $27 billion merger with
Germany's Deutsche Boerse. The companies have said
the combined entity would be co-headquartered in London and
Frankfurt, but the London base was called into question after
June's Brexit vote.
"Because this important asset could be leaving the city of
London, we believe that this may create new opportunities for us
as a leading infrastructure provider as we see the ability to
continue to invest in the UK," Sprecher said on the call.
ICE considered a counter-bid for the LSE, but shelved the
plans in May, partially due to uncertainty around the Brexit
vote.
ICE said then it still had the right to reconsider and make
an offer for LSE within six months.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Richa Naidu in
Bengaluru; editing by Ted Kerr and Jonathan Oatis)