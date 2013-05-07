First RIN futures trade completed on ICE

NEW YORK May 7 The IntercontinentalExchange
on Tuesday saw the first trade for renewable
identification number (RIN) futures since the contracts' listing
last Monday, according to a spokeswoman.
Element Markets, a Houston-based producer and marketer of
renewable energy, sold the first contract at 88 cents per RIN
for one lot of 10,000 advanced biofuel RINs, the firm's chief
executive confirmed in an email.
The ICE launched three futures contracts for RINs on April
29 in response to increased volatility and surging prices for
the credits.
Rival exchange operator CME Group is also launching
RIN futures contracts, which will become available for trading
starting May 13.