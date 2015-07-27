ICE delays Singapore platform launch to later this year

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANILA, July 27 Intercontinental Exchange will launch its Singapore platform later in the year, the bourse said on Monday, following delays after China opposed the inclusion of cotton and sugar futures that would use Chinese prices as references.
ICE earlier targeted to kick off the platform in March, but pushed it back to mid-2015 after China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange complained against the use of its settlement prices as references for the cotton and white sugar futures contracts that ICE was looking to launch.
ICE is now planning to launch ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore later this year, it said. The exchange has said among the contracts would be one-kilogramme gold, "mini-Brent" crude oil and renminbi futures.
"The establishment of ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore will support an expanded customer base and the further development of the derivatives markets in Asia with a local exchange and clearing presence," ICE said in a statement.
ICE's gold contract faces tough competition with Asia already seeing several contracts including those in Shanghai as bourses vie to provide a price benchmark in the world's top gold-consuming region.
The exchange said it has appointed Brink's as vault operator and Metalor will provide assayer services for the physically deliverable gold contract.
ICE's mini-Brent contract will be for 100 barrels each, a tenth of the size of its Brent crude oil benchmark.
Atlanta-based ICE bought the Singapore Mercantile Exchange in 2014 for $150 million to gain a foothold in trading and clearing in Asia, adding to its network of markets and clearing houses in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Britain and continental Europe. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company