Delayed open for ICE coffee, cocoa and sugar contracts May 6

NEW YORK, April 19 ICE Futures U.S. will delay the start of electronic trading of arabica coffee, sugar and cocoa futures and options on May 6 because of a U.K. banking holiday, the exchange said in a notice on Friday.

The contracts will begin trading at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT), delayed from the usual 2:30 a.m. start for sugar, 3:30 a.m. for coffee and 4 a.m. for cocoa.

This will not affect pre-open times, or settlement or closing times, ICE said.