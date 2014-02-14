ICE to temporarily delay opening times for sugar, coffee, cocoa

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Feb 14 ICE Futures U.S. will delay the opening times for its sugar No. 11, arabica coffee and cocoa contracts by one hour for three weeks in March due to seasonal international time changes, the exchange said on Friday.
Effective March 10-28, raw sugar contracts will begin to trade at 4:30 a.m. EST (0830 GMT), rather than the usual 3:30 a.m., due to the start of Daylight Saving Time in the United States on March 9 and start of British Summertime on March 30.
During this three-week period, the coffee market will open at 5:15 a.m. EST (0915 GMT) rather than 4:15 a.m., and cocoa at 5:45 a.m. rather than the usual 4:45 a.m., ICE stated in a notice.
The settlement window for cocoa will temporarily change to 12:48-12:50 p.m. EST, an hour later than usual.
The daily closing times will not change.
Click here for the full exchange notice:
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: