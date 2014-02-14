ICE to temporarily delay opening times for sugar, coffee, cocoa

NEW YORK Feb 14 ICE Futures U.S. will delay the opening times for its sugar No. 11, arabica coffee and cocoa contracts by one hour for three weeks in March due to seasonal international time changes, the exchange said on Friday.

Effective March 10-28, raw sugar contracts will begin to trade at 4:30 a.m. EST (0830 GMT), rather than the usual 3:30 a.m., due to the start of Daylight Saving Time in the United States on March 9 and start of British Summertime on March 30.

During this three-week period, the coffee market will open at 5:15 a.m. EST (0915 GMT) rather than 4:15 a.m., and cocoa at 5:45 a.m. rather than the usual 4:45 a.m., ICE stated in a notice.

The settlement window for cocoa will temporarily change to 12:48-12:50 p.m. EST, an hour later than usual.

The daily closing times will not change.

Click here for the full exchange notice:

here