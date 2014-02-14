版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 05:47 BJT

ICE to temporarily delay opening times for sugar, coffee, cocoa

NEW YORK Feb 14 ICE Futures U.S. will delay the opening times for its sugar No. 11, arabica coffee and cocoa contracts by one hour for three weeks in March due to seasonal international time changes, the exchange said on Friday.

Effective March 10-28, raw sugar contracts will begin to trade at 4:30 a.m. EST (0830 GMT), rather than the usual 3:30 a.m., due to the start of Daylight Saving Time in the United States on March 9 and start of British Summertime on March 30.

During this three-week period, the coffee market will open at 5:15 a.m. EST (0915 GMT) rather than 4:15 a.m., and cocoa at 5:45 a.m. rather than the usual 4:45 a.m., ICE stated in a notice.

The settlement window for cocoa will temporarily change to 12:48-12:50 p.m. EST, an hour later than usual.

The daily closing times will not change.

Click here for the full exchange notice:

here
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐