RPT-ICE gets tough on 'disruptive trading' practices

Dec 30 Intercontinental Exchange Inc will prohibit disruptive trading practices in its futures marketplace, as it looks to tackle an illegal manipulative trading strategy known as "spoofing".

The exchange said it has implemented changes to a rule to better clarify what constitutes "disruptive trading practices." (bit.ly/1y44EQQ)

These include entering orders with "intent to overload, delay, or disrupt the systems of the exchange or other market participants" and the "intent to cancel the order before execution."

The changes will be effective starting Jan. 14, the exchange said.

CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, implemented a similar rule in September.

Spoofing involves rapidly placing orders to create the illusion of market demand. Unsuspecting traders are then tricked into buying or selling at artificial prices, only to later find that the orders were canceled.

The practice gained notoriety in October after high-frequency trader Michael Coscia was charged with manipulating commodity futures prices in the first U.S. federal criminal prosecution of the practice.

