ICE will consider cutting trading hours for soft commodities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 IntercontinentalExchange Inc will considering cutting trading hours for soft commodities, president and chief operating officer of ICE Futures U.S. Ben Jackson said on Friday.

The Atlanta-based exchange will put the proposal to reduce hours for sugar, coffee and cocoa contracts listed on Liffe and ICE Futures U.S. to a product committee that will be created once ICE has completed its acquisition of NYSE Euronext, he told delegates at the National Coffee Association USA conference.