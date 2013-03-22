ICE will consider cutting trading hours for soft commodities

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 IntercontinentalExchange Inc will considering cutting trading hours for soft commodities, president and chief operating officer of ICE Futures U.S. Ben Jackson said on Friday.
The Atlanta-based exchange will put the proposal to reduce hours for sugar, coffee and cocoa contracts listed on Liffe and ICE Futures U.S. to a product committee that will be created once ICE has completed its acquisition of NYSE Euronext, he told delegates at the National Coffee Association USA conference.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.