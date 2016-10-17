UK watchdog says ICE will have to sell Trayport to preserve competition

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Financial and commodity markets operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc will have to sell commodities trading software house Trayport to preserve competition, Britain's competition watchdog said on Monday. bit.ly/2elcJZN
ICE, which beat arch-rival CME Group to buy London-based Trayport in December for $650 million, said it was disappointed with the divestiture ruling and would consider an appeal.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in August that it may revoke the takeover to avoid reducing competition in European energy trading markets.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.