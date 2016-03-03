Ice hockey-Olympic hero Crosby heads Canada's World Cup roster

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
TORONTO, March 2 Canadian Olympic hero Sidney Crosby headlined the list of players named to Team Canada's preliminary World Cup of Hockey roster on Wednesday.
Crosby, who scored the winning goal in the gold medal game at the 2010 Olympics and was captain of the team that triumphed at the 2014 Sochi Games, heads a well-balanced squad that will be favoured to win the Sept 17-Oct. 1 tournament in Toronto.
A number of other two-time Olympic champions are on the initial roster, including forwards Jonathan Toews, Ryan Getzlaf and Patrice Bergeron and defensemen Drew Doughty and Duncan Keith.
Carey Price, who was in goal for the team that won gold in Sochi but has not played since suffering a lower-body injury last November, was also included on the roster.
The eight competing teams must submit their final 23-player roster by June 1.
Squad
Goaltenders
Corey Crawford (Chicago Blackhawks), Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals), Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens)
Defense
Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), Duncan Keith (Chicago), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (San Jose Sharks), Shea Weber (Nashville Predators)
Forwards
Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars), Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins), Jeff Carter (Los Angeles), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Ryan Getzlaf (Anaheim Ducks), Tyler Seguin (Dallas), Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning), John Tavares (New York Islanders), Jonathan Toews (Chicago) (Reporting by Frank Pingue. Editing by Steve Keating.)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday