Gales disrupt transatlantic flights out of Iceland

REYKJAVIK, March 10 Four U.S.-bound flights out
of Iceland were cancelled on Tuesday due to gale-force winds,
and others were delayed, Reykjavik's Keflavik airport said on
Tuesday.
Four flights to Seattle, New York, Denver and Washington in
the United States and one to London were cancelled. The delayed
flights included another one to London as well as flights to
Boston and Orlando.
Flights due to arrive early on Wednesday morning from
London, Washington and New York were also cancelled.
Icelandic meteorological authorities said they were
expecting winds of up to 100 kph (60 mph).
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir; writing by Alexander
Tange; Editing by Kevin Liffey)