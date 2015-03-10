Gales disrupt transatlantic flights out of Iceland

REYKJAVIK, March 10 Four U.S.-bound flights out of Iceland were cancelled on Tuesday due to gale-force winds, and others were delayed, Reykjavik's Keflavik airport said on Tuesday.

Four flights to Seattle, New York, Denver and Washington in the United States and one to London were cancelled. The delayed flights included another one to London as well as flights to Boston and Orlando.

Flights due to arrive early on Wednesday morning from London, Washington and New York were also cancelled.

Icelandic meteorological authorities said they were expecting winds of up to 100 kph (60 mph). (Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir; writing by Alexander Tange; Editing by Kevin Liffey)