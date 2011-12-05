TPG out of Iceland Foods auction - source

LONDON Dec 5 Private equity firm TPG has
been dropped from the auction for a majority stake in British
grocer Iceland Foods because its bid was too low, a person close
to the process said on Monday.
Other bidders -- private equity firms Bain and BC Partners,
as well as grocer Asda and Wm Morrison -- are
through to a second round of bidding, with offers expected in
around the end of January, the person said.
Failed Icelandic banks Landsbanki and Glitnir are selling a
combined 77 percent stake in Iceland Foods and hoping to achieve
a price that values the whole business at 1.5 billion pounds
($2.36 billion) or more.
Founder and chief executive Malcom Walker, who together with
other managers owns the remaining 23 percent stake, is also
working on a bid.
Under a shareholder agreement, he will win the auction if he
matches the highest bid. TPG declined to comment.