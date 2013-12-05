CORRECTED-New factory puts Iceland in biosimilar drugs race

(Corrects sales figure to $500 million, not billion, in
paragraph 10, adds dropped word in penultimate paragraph)
LONDON Dec 5 Iceland is joining the race to
make copycat versions of complex biotech drugs with an
investment of $250 million in development and manufacturing by
Alvotech, a sister company of privately owned U.S.-based
Alvogen.
The money will pay for a 11,800 square metres facility in
Iceland that will open in early 2016. It will also fund clinical
trials of the group's antibody drug copies.
Alvotech was founded by Icelandic entrepreneur Robert
Wessman, who also heads Alvogen and who has a track record of
building generic drug businesses. He ran Actavis until
four years before its 2012 sale to Watson.
Wessman said Iceland was a logical location for production,
since it was midway between European and the U.S. markets. The
country also has few patents, meaning supplies can be made there
and then shipped to markets which are patent-free.
Making copies of injectable biotech drugs is tricky because
they are produced in living cells, which means they can only
ever be similar, rather than exact replicas of the originals.
That has left many doctors wary of using so-called
biosimilars.
Nonetheless, a number of generic drug companies have been
stepping up investment in the field as a wave of blockbuster
antibody treatments for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and other
diseases start to lose patent protection.
Existing players in the field include Sandoz, the generics
arm of Novartis ; Hospira, which is working
with Celltrion of South Korea; Teva Pharmaceuticals
; and Wessman's old firm Actavis, which has a tie-up
with Amgen.
Wessman, who heads an investment fund with a 40 percent
stake in Alvogen, has big ambitions for the group, although he
intends to keep it private.
He told Reuters that Alvogen was expected to have sales of
around $500 million in 2014 and his goal was to make it among
the top 10 generic drugmakers within a few years, which would
imply sales of some $1 billion.
Biosimilars will be an important driver of that future
growth, he argues, since the opportunity for introducing new
products based on copies of traditional tablet-based medicines
is dwindling as the number of molecules going off patent in the
next 10 years declines.
Alvogen currently markets certain biosimilars in selected
regions through alliances with other firms including Hospira.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Tom Pfeiffer)