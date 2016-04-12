RPT-Iceland inflation pressures could require higher rates - central bank deputy

(Adds Iceland to headline)
LONDON, April 12 The upward pressure on
inflation from rising wages and a growing tourism industry could
require Iceland's central bank to raise interest rates, the
bank's deputy governor said on Tuesday.
"The labour market has become overheated," Arnor Sighvatsson
said at a Euromoney conference, adding that labour costs were
currently rising at around 10 percent a year.
"This will eventually lead to rising inflationary pressures.
This will call for tighter monetary policy despite current low
inflation."
Iceland already has the highest interest rates in western
Europe, however, and the central bank is grappling with ways to
try and ensure its rate moves have their intended impact.
Investors starved of yield in most of the rest of Europe are
buying Iceland's bonds to take advantage of their higher rates
which drives up their price and down the interest rates in the
country's borrowing markets.
"Monetary policy in a very small, open economy out of sync
with the rest of the developed world is a serious challenge,"
said Sighvatsson.
