First round of Iceland Foods bids due Wed -sources

LONDON Oct 15 First-round bids for a majority stake in British grocer Iceland Foods are due around Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Bidders are likely to include supermarket groups Wm Morrison and Wal-Mart's Asda as well as private equity firms, one of the people said.

However, Morrisons and Asda may be interested only in a parcel of stores, which mean they might team up with other parties.

Morrisons, Asda and Landsbanki, which along with fellow failed Icelandic bank Glitnir is selling a combined 77 percent stake in Iceland Foods, declined to comment.

It was unclear whether Iceland Foods' founder and chief executive, Malcolm Walker, would be involved in the first round of bidding.

Walker, who along with other managers owns a 23 percent stake, has a pre-emption right, which means he only has to match the highest bid to win the auction.

A person close to the matter said he had been talking to a number of parties about potentially teaming up with them but had not yet made a decision.

The auction is being managed by UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Mark Potter, editing by Jane Baird)