UPDATE 3-Iceland founder closes in on $2.4 bln buyout

* Selling banks provide 250 mln stg loan to Malcolm Walker
* CEO Walker says in talks to buy out 77 pct stake
* Bids from Bain and BC Partners outmanoeuvred
By Victoria Howley and Mark Potter
LONDON, Feb 16 Failed Icelandic banks
Landsbanki and Glitnir helped Malcolm Walker beat private equity
firms to exclusive talks to buy Iceland Foods, a deal that would
value the retailer he founded at 1.55 billion pounds ($2.4
billion).
The two banks are providing Walker with a 250-million pound
loan, people close to the matter said. That made his offer more
valuable and edged out bids from Bain and BC Partners.
Chief executive Walker -- who founded the company in 1970 --
owns 23 percent of the frozen food retailer along with other
managers, and has entered six weeks of exclusive talks to buy
the remaining 77 percent from the two banks.
"The reality is that Malcolm Walker could increase his
price, and had less conditions attached to his offer than the
private equity firms," one of the sources said.
Bain and BC Partners declined to comment.
Walker aims to finalise his financing package over the next
few weeks, the person said, and hopes to gain more favourable
terms from banks that were expecting to back the losing bids.
Though nothing has been decided, lenders in contention for
the debt deal include UBS, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Deutsche, Nomura and Societe
Generale, banking sources said.
Blackstone GSO, the credit arm of Blackstone Group,
is likely to provide mezzanine debt if this is in the final
structure, the sources said.
Mezzanine is a more expensive form of financing on offer
from specialist lenders.
Iceland, in a statement on Thursday, confirmed the grocer's
management had signed an agreement with the sellers, which gives
the chance to buy the company ahead of other possible bids.
Bain and BC Partners placed bids for the frozen food
retailer this month, leaving Walker 42 days to match the highest
bid under a shareholder agreement.
They were the final two external bidders in an auction that
began last year and was hampered by competition issues which
deterred interest from supermarket groups Wm Morrison
and Walmart's Asda.
The Icelandic owners rejected a 1-billion pound bid by
Walker in 2010 for their stakes.
UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised the Icelandic
banks. Rothschild worked for Malcolm Walker.
Landsbanki in an e-mailed statement, said it and Glitnir had
signed a deal with firms owned by the leadership of Iceland
Foods, including Walker.
"It is expected that a formal sale agreement will be signed
shortly and the banks will issue statements regarding the
process," Landsbanki said.