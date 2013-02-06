版本:
Google to buy ICG Group unit for $125 mln

Feb 6 ICG Group Inc, which buys and builds Internet software and services firms, said Google would acquire one of its units, Channel Intelligence Inc, for $125 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2013.

