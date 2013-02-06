Google to buy ICG Group unit for $125 mln

BRIEF-Ford Motor says CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 mln
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
Feb 6 ICG Group Inc, which buys and builds Internet software and services firms, said Google would acquire one of its units, Channel Intelligence Inc, for $125 million in cash.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2013.
* T.J. Rodgers comments on new revenue and profitability guidance offered by Cypress Semiconductor's management at recent Cypress annual analyst day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals enter definitive merger agreement