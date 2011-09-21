ICICI Sec, Oppenheimer to tie up for broking, wealth services

MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian investment bank ICICI Securities has signed an agreement to form a strategic alliance with U.S.-based Oppenheimer & Co Inc for business opportunities in the United States and India, it said on Wednesday.

ICICI, a unit of Indian lender ICICI Bank , and Oppenheimer will consider opportunities to introduce Indian companies into the U.S. securities market, U.S. distribution of Indian offerings, cross border advisory and wealth management.

Oppenheimer & Co, which offers broking and investment banking services, is a unit of New York-listed Oppenheimer Holdings Inc . (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)