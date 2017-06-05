India's ICICI Bank to sell part stake in insurer ICICI Lombard via IPO

June 5 India's ICICI Bank Ltd said on
Monday its board had approved the sale of a part of its stake in
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd in an initial public
offering.
The bank said in a stock exchange filing that the IPO size
and other details of the offer would be determined in due
course.
ICICI Lombard, the largest private sector non-life insurer
in the country, is a joint venture of ICICI Bank and Fairfax
Financial Holdings.
Fairfax, led by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, is selling
12.2 percent stake in ICICI Lombard to an affiliate of Warburg
Pincus and two other investors.
After the deals are closed, ICICI Bank will own about 63.3
percent of ICICI Lombard, while Fairfax's stake will come down
to about 22.1 percent.
Fairfax's stake sales valued ICICI Lombard at 203 billion
rupees ($3.15 billion).
($1 = 64.3550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devidutta Tripathy and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)