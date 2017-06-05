UPDATE 1-ICICI Bank, Fairfax to pare stakes in Indian insurer ICICI Lombard IPO

(Adds Fairfax to also sell shares in IPO)
June 5 India's ICICI Bank Ltd and
Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will pare their
stakes in joint venture insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Co Ltd's planned initial public offering (IPO) of shares, the
insurer said on Monday.
While the size and other details of the IPO will be decided
at a future date, ICICI Lombard said the two shareholders in the
company had informed it of their intention to sell part of their
holdings by way of an offer for sale.
ICICI Bank owns 63.3 percent of ICICI Lombard, the largest
private sector non-life insurer in India.
Fairfax, led by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, will own
22.1 percent of the insurer after its planned sale of a 12.2
percent stake in ICICI Lombard to an affiliate of Warburg Pincus
and two other investors is completed.
Fairfax's stake sales valued ICICI Lombard at 203 billion
rupees ($3.15 billion).
($1 = 64.3550 Indian rupees)
