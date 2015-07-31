India's ICICI Bank Q1 net beats estimates, bad loans ease

UPDATE 1-Zalando reports solid growth helped by male shoppers
* More than 20 mln active customers at end of Q1 (Adds details)
MUMBAI, July 31 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, and its bad loan ratio fell sequentially, sending its shares higher by more than 5 percent.
Net profit rose to 29.76 billion rupees ($465 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30, from 26.55 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the lender, which is also listed in New York, said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected ICICI Bank to report a net profit of 29.2 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 3.68 percent from 3.78 percent in the March quarter. ($1 = 64.0000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
