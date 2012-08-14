版本:
New Issue-ICICI Bank Ltd sells $750 mln notes

Aug 14 ICICI Bank Ltd (Dubai Branch) 
on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan,
and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: ICICI BANK LTD 

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4.7 PCT     MATURITY    02/21/2018
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.813   FIRST PAY   02/21/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.739 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/21/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 400 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

