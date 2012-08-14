New Issue-ICICI Bank Ltd sells $750 mln notes

Aug 14 ICICI Bank Ltd (Dubai Branch) on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ICICI BANK LTD AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.7 PCT MATURITY 02/21/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.813 FIRST PAY 02/21/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.739 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 400 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A