MOVES-ICICI Securities strengthens corporate finance team with two hires

May 21 Indian securities firm ICICI Securities Ltd, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank Ltd , said it appointed two senior executives to strengthen its corporate finance team.

Gautam Benjamin, a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, joined as head, financial sponsors group.

Prior to this, Benjamin was head of private equity syndication at Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

Rikin Sanghvi, also a chartered accountant, joined as head, pharmaceuticals practice. He will be responsible for client coverage in the pharma sector, the company said.

Prior to this, Sanghvi managed mergers and acquisitions advisory and private equity fundraising within the pharma and healthcare industry at Ernst & Young. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)