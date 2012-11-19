版本:
2012年 11月 20日

Colombia's Santos criticizes UN court ruling on border

BOGOTA Nov 19 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Monday criticized a binding ruling by a U.N. court that drew a demarcation line in favor of Nicaragua in the western Caribbean.

"Colombia ... emphatically rejects that aspect of the judgment the Court has issued," Santos said in a statement.

"Therefore, we do not rule out any action or mechanism granted to us by international law to defend our rights."

