Israel Chemicals makes $109 mln offer for Allana Potash

JERUSALEM, March 27 Potash producer Israel
Chemicals said on Friday it had made a C$137
million ($109.50 million) offer to buy Canada's Allana Potash
, a deal it hopes will accelerate development of a mine
in Ethiopia.
Israel Chemicals (ICL) already owns 16.36 percent of shares
in Allana, whose Danakhil project in northeast Ethiopia could
yield up to 1 million tonnes of muriate of potash per year for
25 years. It will pay C$0.50 per share for the remaining shares.
"Acquiring ownership of Allana will enable ICL to control
the development of the Danakhil project, accelerate
pre-construction engineering design work, as well as secure
project financing," ICL said in a statement.
The acquisition, which would be paid for in cash and shares
in ICL's common stock, is supported by Allana's board of
directors, but is still subject to conditions and regulations,
ICL said.
ICL is the second-largest Israeli company on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange and one of the three largest suppliers of the
crop nutrient potash to China, India and Europe.
($1 = 1.2511 Canadian dollars)
