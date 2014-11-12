Israel Chemicals to sell notes to institutional investors

TEL AVIV Nov 12 Israel Chemicals
plans to launch an offering of notes to institutional
investors in the United States, Europe and Israel, the
fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker said on Wednesday.
The scope and terms of the issuance have not yet been
determined. The company was rated by Standard & Poor's and Fitch
Rating "BBB" with a stable outlook.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the
offering to repay certain short-term loans and debt under its
revolving credit facilities. This will provide it flexibility
for future borrowings for general corporate purposes, potential
acquisitions and refinancing of existing debt, ICL said.
The company late on Tuesday reported third quarter net
profit of $180 million compared with $78 million a year earlier
as revenue increased 8 percent to $1.56 billion.
ICL, which had a public offering of its shares in New York
in September, is the world's sixth-largest producer of potash
and the second-largest company traded in Tel Aviv.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)