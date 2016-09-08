Borgas to resign as CEO of Israel Chemicals

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TEL AVIV, Sept 9 Israel Chemicals (ICL) Chief Executive Officer Stefan Borgas asked the board of directors to accept his resignation on a date to be agreed upon, the company said in a statement on Thursday night.
Chairman Johanan Locker and the board accepted Borgas' request and will begin a search for a new CEO.
"Borgas will be available to the company to transfer his role in a proper way", the statement said.
German-born Borgas, 52, was nominated in September 2012.
"After four successful years of leading ICL through a historically dramatic downturn of the commodity industry, I feel that it is time for me to move the centre of my life back to Europe," he said.
ICL, a subsidiary of Israel Corp, is one of the three major suppliers of potash to China, India and Europe. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)