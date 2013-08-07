Israel Chemicals plans dividend payouts, foreign listing

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
JERUSALEM Aug 7 Israel Chemicals plans to list its shares on an unnamed international stock exchange and target regular distribution of dividends of up to 70 percent of net income depending on market conditions, Chairman Nir Gilad said on Wednesday.
After reporting a 23 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, ICL also said share repurchases or a one-time dividend of up to $500 million were under review.
It declared a dividend of $221 million, or 17.4 cents per share, for the second quarter, up from 16.7 cents a share in the first quarter.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.