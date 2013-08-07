Israel Chemicals plans dividend payouts, foreign listing

JERUSALEM Aug 7 Israel Chemicals plans to list its shares on an unnamed international stock exchange and target regular distribution of dividends of up to 70 percent of net income depending on market conditions, Chairman Nir Gilad said on Wednesday.

After reporting a 23 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, ICL also said share repurchases or a one-time dividend of up to $500 million were under review.

It declared a dividend of $221 million, or 17.4 cents per share, for the second quarter, up from 16.7 cents a share in the first quarter.