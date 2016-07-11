Israel Chemicals to sell potash to India at decade-low price -sources

| MUMBAI, July 11
MUMBAI, July 11 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
will ship potash to India at the same decade-low price agreed by
another seller last month, two sources said, as global supply of
the crop nutrient exceeds demand.
ICL's decision could pressure other key producers such as
Russia's Uralkali and North American trading group
Canpotex Ltd, owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, to consider
offering potash at similar prices.
Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), one of the country's biggest
fertiliser importers, will buy around 600,000 tonnes of potash
at $227 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis with a
credit period of 180 days, said the officials, who declined to
be named as the contract has not been officially announced.
The price is a third lower than last year. In the last week
of June, Belarus agreed to supply 700,000 tonnes of potash at
the same rate to India, one of the world's top buyers of the
material.
India's potash contract with Israel Chemicals will likely be
announced on Monday, the sources said.
Both IPL and ICL declined to comment on any potash contract.
Uralkali, the world's biggest potash producer, has said the
price agreed by Belarus was too low and it was not yet ready to
sign a potash supply contract with India.
But Indian officials have said $227 was the new benchmark.
Prices were as high as $490 three years ago.
"Already two producers have agreed this price. It is not
possible for India to offer a higher price," said one of the
sources involved in the latest deal.
India and China, the world's biggest fertiliser consumers,
usually sign contracts earlier in the year. This year, deals
were delayed as high stocks held by farmers in the wake of
falling prices for agricultural commodities meant there was no
rush to agree a deal.
India's deal is a rare instance of the country signing a
potash supply contract with a major producer before China.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Additional reporting by Tova
Cohen in Tel Aviv; Editing by Joseph Radford)