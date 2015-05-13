Israel Chemicals Q1 profit rises but strike hurts sales

JERUSALEM May 13 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net
profit, boosted by the sale of non-core businesses that offset
the impact of a strike that lowered sales.
ICL, which has exclusive permits to extract minerals from
the Dead Sea, said on Wednesday it earned $193 million excluding
one-time items in the first quarter, up from $189 million a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $1.4 billion due to the ongoing
strike at two of its plants.
The company was forecast to record adjusted net profit of
$144 million on revenue of $1.37 million, in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
ICL, one of the three largest suppliers of the crop nutrient
potash to China, India and Europe, said that after the strike
ends it would recover most of the delayed potash sales.
ICL said it would pay a first quarter dividend of $151
million.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)