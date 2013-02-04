Iconix Brand takes control of Buffalo David Bitton brand

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
Feb 4 Iconix Brand Group Inc, known for its Candie's, Danskin and Waverly brands, said it took control of the Buffalo David Bitton brand from Buffalo International ULC for $76.5 million in cash.
Buffalo sells denim, sportswear, activewear and accessories through department stores including Macy's Inc and Dillard's Inc.
Under the deal, Iconix took a 51 percent stake in the brand and formed a joint venture with Buffalo International, which will be the core licensee for the joint venture.
The company also raised its full-year revenue and earnings per share forecast. It now expects to earn between $2.00 and $2.10 per share, up from $1.85 to $1.95 per share.
Iconix expects revenue of between $415 million and $425 million, up from $395 million to $405 million.
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.