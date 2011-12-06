ICG begins disposal process for CPA Global-FT

LONDON Dec 6 Intermediate Capital Group is looking to sell CPA Global, one the largest patent
management groups in the world, barely two years after buying
into it, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper cited three people close to the situation as
saying ICG, which provides companies with debt and equity
funding, has asked DC Advisory Partners and HSBC to
start the sales process for CPA Global.
The London-listed investor is hoping to fetch more than 700
million pounds ($1.1 billion) for the provider of patent
management and legal outsourcing services, according to the
article.
The potential sale would give ICP a healthy return on the
investment it made last year. At the time, CPA Global had been
rumoured to be valued at about 400 million pounds although ICG
did not disclose the value of its investment.
None of the parties involved were available for immediate
comment.