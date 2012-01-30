UPDATE 1-ICU Medical Q4 profit beats Street

* Q4 EPS $70 vs est $62
* Q4 rev $76.5 mln vs est $78.3
* Sees FY12 EPS $2.45-$2.70 vs est $2.67
* Sees FY12 rev $318-$330 mln vs $325.6 mln
* Shares down 2 pct in extended trade
Jan 30 ICU Medical Inc posted a
quarterly profit that beat market expectations, but the maker of
disposable medical connection systems forecast fiscal 2012
earnings largely below expectations.
The company expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $2.45-$2.70 a
share on sales of $318 million to $330 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.67 a share
on revenue of $325.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of
$17.8 million, or $1.26 a share, compared with $10 million, or
72 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 70 cents a share.
Revenue rose marginally to $76.5 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 62 cents a share
on revenue of $78.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
ICU Medical shares were trading down 2 percent in extended
trade. They had closed at $45.83 on Monday on the Nasdaq.