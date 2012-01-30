UPDATE 1-ICU Medical Q4 profit beats Street

* Q4 EPS $70 vs est $62

* Q4 rev $76.5 mln vs est $78.3

* Sees FY12 EPS $2.45-$2.70 vs est $2.67

* Sees FY12 rev $318-$330 mln vs $325.6 mln

* Shares down 2 pct in extended trade

Jan 30 ICU Medical Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, but the maker of disposable medical connection systems forecast fiscal 2012 earnings largely below expectations.

The company expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $2.45-$2.70 a share on sales of $318 million to $330 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.67 a share on revenue of $325.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $17.8 million, or $1.26 a share, compared with $10 million, or 72 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 70 cents a share.

Revenue rose marginally to $76.5 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 62 cents a share on revenue of $78.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ICU Medical shares were trading down 2 percent in extended trade. They had closed at $45.83 on Monday on the Nasdaq.