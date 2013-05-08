ICU Medical explores possible $1 billion sale -Bloomberg

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
NEW YORK May 8 San Clemente, California-based medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report Wednesday morning.
The maker of intravenous medical equipment has tapped J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the manner.
ICU's discussions about a possible sale are still early and the company is gauging interest, according to the report.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment. An ICU spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.