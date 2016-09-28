BRIEF-Taqa considers sale of Dutch businesses, including Bergermeer storage - report

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co Pjsc is considering the sale of all its Dutch activities, including its gas storage facilities in Bergermeer, Het Financieele Dagblad reports.
* Financieele Dagblad cites anonymous sources "in the know".
* Spokesman for company says there is "not currently a bidding process" for Bergermeer but declined to comment on future plans in the Netherlands.
* Bergermeer has a gas storage capacity of 4.1 billion cubic meters.
* Taqa bought the Dutch operations from BP, including some North Sea oil and gas operations, in 2006 for $700 million. Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.