2011年 8月 16日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-ValueVision Q2 results

(Corrects headline to say company reported second-quarter results, not fourth qaurter)

AUG 16 - Aug 16 Valuevision Media Inc : * Achieves fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA * Qtrly gross margin rose 140 bps to 38.8% and 160 bps over Q1 2011 * Qtrly net sales $ 132.1 million * Qtrly loss per share $0.09 * Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $142.5 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S

