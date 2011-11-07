版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 05:39 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-SRI Surgical Q3 results

(Fixes typo in headline) Nov 7 SRI Surgical Express Inc : * Reports results for third quarter 2011 * Q3 loss per share $0.08 * Q3 revenue rose 6.5 percent to $26.4 million

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐