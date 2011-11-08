UPDATE 5-Toyota, Suzuki courtship intensifies as partnership talks begin
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
* The Geo Group declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 Sibanye Gold is hunting for another South African platinum asset with a focus on smelting and refining, but a deal is unlikely this year as its seeks to fund its acquisition of U.S. producer Stillwater , its CEO said on Monday.