CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Jinkosolar updates Q3 and full year guidance

(Corrects bullet point 5 after company clarified)

Nov 14 Nov 14 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd :

* Updates third quarter and full year 2011 guidance

* Sees Q3 2011 revenue about $270 million to $280 million

* Sees FY 2011 revenue about $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion

* Sees total solar module shipments to be approximately 210 MW-220 MW in Q3

* Sees FY total solar module shipments to be approximately 770 MW-800 MW

* Qtrly total solar module shipments to be approximately 210 MW - 220 MW

* Says Q3 prior total solar module shipments guidance of 230 mw-250 mw

* Q3 revenue view $289.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2011 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

