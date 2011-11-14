CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Jinkosolar updates Q3 and full year guidance

BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
(Corrects bullet point 5 after company clarified)
Nov 14 Nov 14 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd :
* Updates third quarter and full year 2011 guidance
* Sees Q3 2011 revenue about $270 million to $280 million
* Sees FY 2011 revenue about $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion
* Sees total solar module shipments to be approximately 210 MW-220 MW in Q3
* Sees FY total solar module shipments to be approximately 770 MW-800 MW
* Qtrly total solar module shipments to be approximately 210 MW - 220 MW
* Says Q3 prior total solar module shipments guidance of 230 mw-250 mw
* Q3 revenue view $289.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2011 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 521,000 client trades per day in January 2017, down 8 percent from January 2016
* Dow declares quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share