CORRECTED-BRIEF-Guide Exploration to buy certain natural gas properties

- Jan 4 Guide Exploration Ltd : * Announces agreement to purchase long life natural gas properties and $36.6 million bought deal equity financing * Deal for $61.5 million * The properties are currently producing approximately 20 mmcf/d of sweet natural gas (3,330 boe/d) * Says acquired properties are accretive on both a production and reserves per share basis * Acquisition will be funded by bought deal equity financing of $36.6 mln,co's credit facilities * Says acquired properties are expected to be accretive, on a cash flow per share basis, in 2012 * Says based on field production report estimates, 2011 exit production rate was approximately 12,000 boe/d * Says average 2012 production is expected to range from 15,800 to 16,600 boe/d