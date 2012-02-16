CORRECTED-(Feb 15)-BRIEF-Ancestry.com Q4 results

FEB 15 - Feb 15 Ancestry.com Inc : * Reports 2011 financial results * Q4 earnings per share $0.40 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $104.2 million * Sees Q1 2012 revenue $106 million to $108 million * Q4 revenue view $104.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q1 2012 EBITDA $27 million to $29 million * Says subscribers totaled 1,703,000 as of December 31, 2011 * Says subscribers totaled 1,703,000 as of December 31, 2011, * Says average monthly revenue per subscriber(3)in the fourth quarter of 2011 was $18.38 * Sees 2012 revenue in the range of $455 to $470 million * Sees 2012 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $155 to $165 million * Sees ending subscribers of approximately 1,915,000 to 1,950,000 in 2012 * FY 2011 revenue view $399.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue view $108.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S