BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital estimates unaudited amount of AUM of about $31.9 bln

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: