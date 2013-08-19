BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces Community Reinvestment Act rating
* Says "disappointed" with the office of comptroller of currency's final rating of bank
* Says "disappointed" with the office of comptroller of currency's final rating of bank
NEW YORK, March 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday denied for the second time in less than three weeks a request to bring to market a first-of-its-kind product tracking bitcoin, the digital currency.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's drug for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, a product widely seen as the most important growth driver for the two companies.