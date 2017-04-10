版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-AT&T to acquire Straight Path

(Corrects to capitalizes company name in headline, first bullet)

April 10 At&T Inc

* AT&T to acquire Straight Path

* AT&T will acquire 735 mmwave licenses in 39 ghz band and 133 licenses in 28 ghz band Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
