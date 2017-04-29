版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln

(Corrects to show that net income and net interest income was for American Savings Bank)

April 28 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc :

* American Savings Bank reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016

* American Savings Bank net interest income (pretax) was $54.8 million in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
