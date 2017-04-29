CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln

BRIEF-A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
(Corrects to show that net income and net interest income was for American Savings Bank)
April 28 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc :
* American Savings Bank reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* American Savings Bank net interest income (pretax) was $54.8 million in Q1 of 2017
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22