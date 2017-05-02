CORRECTED-BRIEF-North American Energy Partners reports quarterly EPS of $0.31

(Adds dropped words "reports quarterly EPS of $0.31" in headline)

May 2 North American Energy Partners Inc

* North American Energy Partners Inc announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly revenue rose 18.2 percent to C$92.8 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31

* Says "oil price appears to have stabilized at around US$50 per barrel and may head higher as 2017 unfolds"

