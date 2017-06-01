版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 20:41 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-DSMB recommends Eleven Bio's pivotal trial testing Vicinium continue as planned

(Corrects headline to clarify that board makes recommendations, not the company.)

June 1 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc

* Eleven Biotherapeutics announces Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation to continue phase 3 registration trial with vicinium in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer based on review of safety and efficacy data

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc says expects to complete patient enrollment in 2H2017 and to report topline 3-month data in 2Q2018

* Says DSMB recommended that trial continue without modification

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc - plans to enroll 134 patients for trial, at over 70 centers in United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
