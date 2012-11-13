BRIEF-Strayer Education posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.95
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
* Encana delivers strong fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; company on track to grow corporate margin and crude and condensate production in 2017
* Alexion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides financial guidance for 2017